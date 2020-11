दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का कहर जारी, बहुत खराब हुई हवा, आईटीओ और यमुना घाट पर बिछी स्मॉग की चादर

Delhi: A layer of haze shrouds the sky in the national capital this morning. Visuals around ITO and Yamuna Ghat. pic.twitter.com/bDlUrkar4F

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar at 305 (very poor category), around IGI Airport (T3) at 226 (poor category), around Lodhi Road at 181 (moderate category), and in RK Puram at 287 (poor category) as per data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/njaBU0e8ji