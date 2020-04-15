गौतमबुद्ध नगरः एंबुलेंस सेवाओं में सुधार के लिए उबर से किया करार

Ambulance services revamped:— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 14, 2020
Available services:
1.For Hotspot Non covid services we have tied up with Uber to provide ambulance services. Thanks @Uber_India
2.Covid related ambulance services
For 1 and 2, call 18004192211
3.For Non Covid general ambulance services-call 108
