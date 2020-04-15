शहर चुनें


गौतमबुद्ध नगरः एंबुलेंस सेवाओं में सुधार के लिए उबर से किया करार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 12:07 AM IST
गौतमबुद्ध नगर के डीएम जीबी नागर ने बताया है कि हॉटस्पॉट नॉन कोविड सेवाओं के लिए हमने उबर के साथ करार किया है। इसके अलावा कोविड संबंधी एंबुलेंस सेवाओं में भी सुधार किया गया है। ये दोनों ही सेवाएं 18004192211 नंबर पर कॉल कर हासिल की जा सकती हैं। 
डीएम ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी है कि नॉन कोविड सामान्य एंबुलेंस सेवाएं 108 नंबर पर कॉल कर प्राप्त की जा सकती हैं। 


