Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A technical staff working at LNJP Hospital who had tested corona positive passed away

दिल्ली: एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के कर्मचारी की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत, 15 दिन से आईसीयू में थे भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 08:08 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के लोक नायक जयप्रकाश(एलएनजेपी) अस्पताल के एक तकनीकी कर्मचारी की कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो गई। अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कर्मचारी को 15 दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया था।संक्रमण की पुष्टि के बाद उन्हें एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के ही आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था। 
corona virus in delhi lnjp hospital

