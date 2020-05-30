दिल्ली: एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के कर्मचारी की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत, 15 दिन से आईसीयू में थे भर्ती

दिल्ली के लोक नायक जयप्रकाश(एलएनजेपी) अस्पताल के एक तकनीकी कर्मचारी की कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो गई। अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कर्मचारी को 15 दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया था।संक्रमण की पुष्टि के बाद उन्हें एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के ही आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था।

A technical staff working at LNJP Hospital, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away. He had tested positive around 15 days back and was admitted in ICU of LNJP hospital: LNJP Hospital Official. #Delhi