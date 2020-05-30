दिल्ली: एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के कर्मचारी की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत, 15 दिन से आईसीयू में थे भर्ती

A technical staff working at LNJP Hospital, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away. He had tested positive around 15 days back and was admitted in ICU of LNJP hospital: LNJP Hospital Official. #Delhi
— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020
