नोएडाः पूर्व ब्रिगेडियर और पत्नी को घर में लगी आग से पुलिस ने बचाया, पर नहीं बच सकी जान

A 82-year-old retired Army brigadier & his wife were rescued in unconscious state by police after fire broke out at their house in Sector-29, Noida today. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead: Gautam Budh Nagar Police— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2020
