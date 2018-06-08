शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A men Body found at servant quarters of president Bhavan in delhi

राष्ट्रपति भवन के सर्वेंट क्वाटर्स से आ रही थी बदबू, पुलिस ने दरवाजा खोला तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Jun 2018 12:33 PM IST
A men Body found at servant quarters of president Bhavan in delhi
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रपति भवन के सर्वेंट क्वाटर्स में शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
डीसीपी ने बताया कि जिस कमरे में शव मिला वह अंदर से बंद था। बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक राष्ट्रपति सचिवालय में काम करता था। वह कुछ दिनों से बीमार था। लेकिन मौत की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। 
 

 
अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
body servant quarters president bhavan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

डांसिंग अंकल
Bollywood

'डांसिंग अंकल' ही नहीं ये हैं प्रिया प्रकाश समेत वो 5 चेहरे जो रातों रात बन गए मशहूर सेलिब्रिटी

8 जून 2018

Garatia tribe woman
Weird Stories

भारत के इस राज्य में अजीबोगरीब परंपरा, यहां शादी से पहले बच्चे पैदा करना जरूरी वरना होता है अपशकुन

8 जून 2018

amazon
World of Wonders

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जंगल, 9 देशों की सीमाओं से लगता है क्षेत्र, दिन में भी रहता है अंधेरा

8 जून 2018

almonds
Healthy Food

इन लोगों को भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए बादाम का सेवन, गंभीर बीमारियों के हो सकते हैें शिकार

8 जून 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

करियर के शुरुआत में ही बॉबी देओल ने की थी सबसे बड़ी गलती, काम मिलना बंद हुआ तो बन गए थे डीजे

8 जून 2018

highest paid actors in the word of 2017 according to forbes Magazine
Bollywood

कमाई के मामले में शाहरुख, आमिर और सलमान से भी आगे हैं ये एक्टर, WWE में भी रह चुके हैं चैंपियन

8 जून 2018

अमीषा पटेल
Bollywood

अमीषा की इस हरकत से परेशान हो गई थी फैमिली, मां ने तो चप्पलों से पिटाई करके निकाल दिया था घर से

8 जून 2018

sandwich
Weird Stories

यहां एक सैंडविच के लिए संबंध बनाने को तैयार होती हैं लड़कियां, बेहद दर्दनाक है इसके आगे की कहानी

8 जून 2018

dimple kapadia
Bollywood

इस शादीशुदा एक्टर को डेट कर चुकी हैं डिंपल कपाड़िया, अनिल के साथ दिया था अब तक का सबसे बोल्ड सीन

8 जून 2018

yoga
Yoga and Health

योग करते समय न करें ये 7 तरह की गलतियां, पड़ सकती हैं आप पर भारी

8 जून 2018

Most Read

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने महाभोज से बनाई दूरी, अब बोले- बिहार में एनडीए एकजुट है और रहेगा

राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी (रालोसपा) प्रमुख और केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा इन दिनों बिहार की राजनीति के 'हॉट केक' बन गए हैं।

8 जून 2018

prince murder in gurugram school: cbi took conductor ashok to verify cops involve in initial probe
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः 7 साल के मासूम की स्कूल में हत्या के मामले में सीबीआई करेगी कंडक्टर अशोक से पूछताछ

8 जून 2018

Punjab-Haryana High Court crucial verdict, name in Suicide Note can not be counted as guilty
Chandigarh

सुसाइड नोट में नाम होने से नहीं माना जा सकता गुनहगार

8 जून 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

काल बनी आंधीः उन्नाव में लिंटर गिरने से दो की मौत

8 जून 2018

accident
Dehradun

चमोली: बस और बाइक में जोरदार भिड़ंत, बाइक सहित बस के नीचे फंसा सवार

8 जून 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपी के हरदोई में हादसे के दौरान 1 की मौत 10 घायल

8 जून 2018

road block in karnaprayag
Dehradun

कर्णप्रयाग: देर रात तेज बारिश से सोनला-सिलंगी मार्ग पर आया मलबा, केदारनाथ में हेली सेवा रोकी

8 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

भाजपा विधायक के नाम से वायरल हो रहा ये धमकी भरा मैसेज, जानिए, सच क्या?

8 जून 2018

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा

एनडीए में डिनर से पहले दरार, केन्द्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा का भोज में शामिल होने से इंकार

7 जून 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी- अमित शाह
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: किसान आंदोलन से घबराई भाजपा, मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी पहुंचेंगे मनाने

8 जून 2018

Related Videos

हॉरर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित सक्सेना के घरवालों ने दी इफ्तार की दावत

चार महीने पहले जिस अंकित सक्सेना की हत्या हुई थी जिसका आरोप एक मुस्लिम परिवार पर लगा था उस अंकित के घरवालों ने अपने घर पर इफ्तार की दावत दी। इसके पीछे उनका मकसद धर्म के नाम पर समाज में व्याप्त खाई को पाटना था।

4 जून 2018

UTTARAKHAND 3:01

हाई अलर्ट : मौसम हुआ बेरहम, उत्तराखंड में चार जगह फटे बादल

1 जून 2018

CNG PRICE 1:28

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सीएनजी डेढ़ रुपये तक महंगी

28 मई 2018

हत्या 1:44

VIDEO: शाम ढलते ही युवक की ऐसे हुई बीच चौराहे पर हत्या

27 मई 2018

हादसा 1:43

VIDEO: दिल्ली में तेज रफ्तार बनी कहर, ऐसे उड़ गए गाड़ी के परखच्चे

24 मई 2018

Recommended

मौके पर जमा लोगों की भीड़
Auraiya

हत्या कर शव फेंके जाने की आशंका

17 मई 2018

सादाबाद से लापता दलित बच्ची की हत्या।
Hathras

बंद बोरे में मिली सादाबाद से लापता दलित बच्ची की लाश

20 अप्रैल 2018

The body was thrown into well by killing the student
Pratapgarh

छात्रा की हत्या कर शव कुंए में फेंका

11 फरवरी 2018

धर्मेश का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

48 घंटे बाद पोखर से निकला किशोर का शव

1 फरवरी 2018

Murder
Azamgarh

गेहूं के खेत में मिली चौकीदार की लाश

6 जनवरी 2018

two soldier Remains found during the France Digging
Dehradun

16 नवंबर तक भारत लाए जाएंगे फ्रांस में मिले गढ़वाली सैनिकों के अवशेष

13 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Invertis Univercity

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.