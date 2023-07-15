Fire in Connaught Place: बाराखंबा स्थित डीसीएम बिल्डिंग में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की 10 गाड़ियां; Video

दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में एक इमारत में आग लगने की खबर है। दमकल विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आग बाराखंबा रोड पर मौजूद डीसीएम बिल्डिंग के नौवें फ्लॉर पर लगी है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की 10 गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं।

#WATCH | Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place. 10 fire engines are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/A3PZ4dsVTs