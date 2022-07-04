दिल्ली में पालतू कुत्ते के भौंकने पर आगबबूला हुआ पड़ोसी, लोहे की रॉड से मालिक को जमकर पीटा, तीन घायल

दिल्ली पुलिस का कहना है कि कुत्ते के मालिक रक्षित के बयान पर पश्चिम विहार ईस्ट पुलिस थाने में IPC की विभिन्न धाराओं और पशु क्रूरता रोकथाम अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। मामले में जांच की जारी है।
Delhi |A man injured 3 members of a family in his neighbourhood in Paschim Vihar by hitting them with an iron rod allegedly after their pet dog barked at him. He also hit the dog & injured it— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Dog's owner says they filed complaint,FIR yet to be registered. Injured under treatment pic.twitter.com/Do0j4QmMVR
