A lady teacher has lodged a case against the principal in Sarita Vihar police station 

दिल्ली: महिला शिक्षक ने स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 01:01 AM IST
A lady teacher has lodged a case against the principal in Sarita Vihar police station 
- फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
जसोला के एक स्कूल की महिला शिक्षक ने स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल के खिलाफ सरिता विहार पुलिस स्टेशन में दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया है।
महिला शिक्षक के बयान के आधार पर पुलिस ने प्रिंसिपल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।





 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: छह साल की बच्ची के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न, सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से आरोपी गिरफ्तार

द्वारका सेक्टर 23 में दो जुलाई को छह साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

5 जुलाई 2019

पोस्टर्स
Delhi NCR

विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने पोस्टर लगवा कर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को बताया 'सबसे बड़ा लुटेरा'

4 जुलाई 2019

anil baijal
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवाल: तोड़फोड़ के दोषी नाबालिगों को कोर्ट की अनुमति से बालिग मानकर मुकदमा चलाया जाए

4 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह से मिले अमूल्य पटनायक
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवालः अब तक नौ लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को गृहमंत्री ने लगाई फटकार

4 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के वेलकम इलाके में दुकान को नुकसान पहुंचाता युवक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: युवक ने दुकान पर की तोड़फोड़, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

5 जुलाई 2019

मुख्तार अंसारी
Delhi NCR

कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड: सीबीआई कोर्ट ने मुख्तार अंसारी समेत सभी आरोपियों को किया बरी

3 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पांच वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने 10 और 11 साल के दो नाबालिगों को पकड़ा

4 जुलाई 2019

dtc bus
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहली बार दौड़ेंगी हाइड्रोजन सीएनजी बस, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण करने का किया जा रहा प्रयास

4 जुलाई 2019

भ्रूण को किसी अज्ञात ने कचड़े के डब्बे में फेंका
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कचरे के डब्बे में मिला करीब सात महीने का भ्रूण, जांच जारी

4 जुलाई 2019

गुरुग्राम में सड़क पर लगा भारी जाम
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: भारी बारिश ने खोली व्यवस्थाओं की पोल, सड़क पर लगा भीषण जाम

5 जुलाई 2019

