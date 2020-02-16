शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः सीआर पार्क में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी, दो लोगों के फंसने होने की आशंका, बचाव कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 05:18 PM IST
सीआर पार्क ढहा मकान
सीआर पार्क ढहा मकान - फोटो : ANI
उत्तरी दिल्ली के चिंत्तरंजन पार्क (सीआर पार्क) में रविवार को एक निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिर गई है। इस हादसे में दो लोगों के फंसने होने का आशंका जताई जा रही है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक मौके पर दमकल विभाग की चार गाड़ियां पहुंच चुकी हैं और बचाव कार्य शुरू हो गया है।  
हालांकि हादसा कैसे हुआ अभी इस बात का पता नहीं चला है। दमकल विभाग एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि उन्हें दोपहर दो बजकर 13 मिनट पर इइमारत गिरने की सूचना मिली थी। 
