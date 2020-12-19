किसान आंदोलनः सिंघु बॉर्डर पर वॉलंटियर्स ने शुरू किया ट्रॉली टाइम्स न्यूजलेटर

मावी ने बताया कि न्यूजलेटर की शुरुआत इसलिए भी की गई है ताकि आंदोलनरत किसानों के बीच किसी तरह की संवादहीनता और भ्रम की स्थिति न रहे। बीते दिनों किसान और सरकार के बीच वार्ता को लेकर भ्रम हो गया था।
Delhi: A group of volunteers launches ‘Trolley Times’ newsletter at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the new farm laws. “This is an attempt to write my experience as I participate in this protest," says Surmeet Maavi, the man behind the initiative. pic.twitter.com/6imiuCLvlw— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
