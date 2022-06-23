Fire in Delhi: रोहिणी के बुद्ध विहार इलाके में एक इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में बुद्ध विहार थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एक इमारत में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगते ही इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया और धुएं के गुबार से आसपास का इलाका पट गया। आग इतनी भयावह है कि उसे बुझाने के लिए दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं।

A fire breaks out in a building in Rohini's Budh Vihar police station area. Eight fire tenders present at the spot: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/FSUpigJiCj