Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A farmer celebrated the first birthday of his daughter at Tikri border

दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर किसान ने मनाया बेटी का जन्म दिन, सबको खिलाया केक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 02:50 AM IST
जन्म दिन...
जन्म दिन... - फोटो : ANI

दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर इन दिनों किसानों का जमावड़ा है। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में देश भर के किसान आंदोलित हैं। किसानों को दिल्ली में प्रवेश करने से पहले ही बॉर्डर पर रोक दिया गया है। इसी बीच एक किसान ने रविवार को अपने बेटी का पहला जन्म दिन दिल्ली हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर मनाया। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार किसानों का आंदोलन 18वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया है। कल एक किसान ने टीकरी बॉर्डर पर अपनी बेटी का जम्न दिन मनाया और केक काटकर किसानों को खिलाया। उसने कहा कि जब हम घर से निकले थे तो कहा था कि जीतकर ही वापस लौटेंगे।    

विज्ञापन

