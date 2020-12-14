दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर किसान ने मनाया बेटी का जन्म दिन, सबको खिलाया केक

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार किसानों का आंदोलन 18वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया है। कल एक किसान ने टीकरी बॉर्डर पर अपनी बेटी का जम्न दिन मनाया और केक काटकर किसानों को खिलाया। उसने कहा कि जब हम घर से निकले थे तो कहा था कि जीतकर ही वापस लौटेंगे।
Delhi: A farmer celebrated the first birthday of his daughter at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) yesterday. He said, "When we left our homes, we had vowed not to return to home before our victory".— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
The protest against three laws entered Day 18 at Tikri border yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ejpnwThmon
