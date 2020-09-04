शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A Delhi Transport Corporation bus ran into the boundary wall of NITI Aayog building 

दिल्लीः नीति आयोग की बिल्डिंग में घुसी बस, चालक अस्पताल में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 06:34 AM IST
विज्ञापन
हादसा...
हादसा... - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली परिवहन निगम की एक बस कल देर रात नीति आयोग की बिल्डिंग में घुस गई। बस नीति आयोग की बाहरी दीवार से जा टकराई। घायल बस चालक को अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dtc bus niti aayog accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाई सोविक के साथ रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

सामने आई रिया चक्रवर्ती की व्हाट्सअप चैट, शोविक से मंगाती थीं ड्रग्स

4 सितंबर 2020

Kapil Sibal- Ghulam nabi Azad
India News

कांग्रेस में संग्राम- सिब्बल, आजाद के बाद आनंद शर्मा और पृथ्वीराज ने भी तेवर दिखाए

4 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

नहीं मिल रही सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के कमरे की चाबी, परिवार ने किया ये बड़ा दावा

4 सितंबर 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर प्रॉपर्टी डीलर दुर्गेश यादव हत्याकांड में शामिल आरोपी
Lucknow

पुलिस का दावा, दुर्गेश के ही अवैध असलहे से हुई थी उसकी हत्या, एक और गिरफ्तार

3 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : आज मिले रिकॉर्ड 946 कोरोना मरीज, कुल संख्या हुई 22180

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कोरोना से बहुत कुछ प्रभावित हुआ है लेकिन करोड़ों भारतीयों की महत्वाकांक्षाएं नहीं : मोदी

3 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

क्या है रूस के विपक्षी नेता को दिया गया नोविचोक नर्व एजेंट जहर? जानिए कितना खतरनाक है ये

3 सितंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

मुरथल के मशहूर सुखदेव ढाबे के 65 कर्मचारी मिले कोरोना संक्रमित, सभी होम आइसोलेशन में

3 सितंबर 2020

भारत-चीन
India News

चीनी दूतावास की प्रवक्ता ने कहा- भारत-चीन विवाद सुलझाने में सक्षम, दूर रहे अमेरिका

3 सितंबर 2020

सतीश मानेशिंदे और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

फीस के सवाल पर रिया के वकील का जवाब, कहा- 'इनकम टैक्स वाले मेरी फीस..'

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited