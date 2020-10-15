शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A criminal from Uttar Pradesh carrying a reward on his head injured in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP police stf  in Mehrauli area, He is admitted to a hospital

दिल्ली पुलिस और यूपी एसटीएफ के संयुक्त अभियान में एक इनामी अपराधी घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 08:05 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : delhipolice.nic.in

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल और यूपी स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स के संयुक्त अभियान में उत्तर प्रदेश का एक इनामी अपराधी महरौली इलाके घायल  हो गया है। घायल अपराधी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
city & states delhi ncr delhi criminal uttar pradesh injured joint operation delhi police mehrauli hospital

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

