A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 arrested following an encounter in Greater Noida

नोएडा में मुठभेड़ के बाद 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, साथी फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 06:12 AM IST
बदमाश गिरफ्तार...
बदमाश गिरफ्तार... - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा में मुठभेड़ के बाद एक 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मुठभेड़ ग्रेटर नोएडा में हुई। 
पुलिस ने बताया कि एक चेकपोस्ट पर वाहनों की चेकिंग की जा रही थी। उसी दौरान बदमाशों ने पुलिस पर फायर कर दिया। पुलिस ने जवाब दिया। इसमें एक बदमाश घायल हुआ और दूसरा भाग गया जबकि एक को दबोच लिया गया। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

