Delhi: इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सीआईएसएफ के जवान ने खुद को मारी गोली, शौचालय में मिला शव

दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल-3 पर मंगलवार को ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक सीआईएसएफ कांस्टेबल की कथित तौर शौचालय में खुद को गोली मार ली है। जवान की मौत हो चुकी है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। शुरुआती जांच में मृत सिपाही की पहचान जितेंद्र कुमार के रूप में हुई है। घटना करीब पौने चार बजे की बताई जा रही है। फिलहाल पुलिस जांच में जुटी हुई है।

A CISF constable deployed in 'B' shift duty at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport died allegedly by shooting himself inside the washroom on Level 2 of the airport.