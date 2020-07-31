शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A building collapses in Sector-11 Noida

नोएडा में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी, चार लोगों को निकाला गया सुरक्षित, बचाव कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 08:42 PM IST
नोएडा में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी
नोएडा में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा में शुक्रवार रात एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। यहां एक बहुमंजिला इमारत गिर गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि इमारत में कई लोग थे जो मलबे के अंदर दबे हो सकते हैं। फिलहाल चार लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। बचाए गए लोगों में तीन पुरुष और एक महिला है। मौके पर पुलिस और एनडीआरएफ की टीम पहुंच गई है और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। 
शुरूआती जानकारी के मुताबिक नोएडा के सेक्टर 11 स्थित एफ 62 में ये हादसा हुआ है। इमारत निर्माणाधीन थी। 
building collapses in sector-11 noida building collapse in noida

