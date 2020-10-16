दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को लेकर नौ साल की बच्ची ने किया विरोध-प्रदर्शन, कहा- कुछ काम करें नेता

Delhi: Licypriya Kangujam, a 9-year-old girl staged a protest in Vijay Chowk over air pollution in the national capital. She says, "I want our leaders to take action to fight air pollution. They are busy blaming each other instead of finding a solution. No action is being taken." pic.twitter.com/h1PZUtrCrx— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020
