दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को लेकर नौ साल की बच्ची ने किया विरोध-प्रदर्शन, कहा- कुछ काम करें नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 01:29 AM IST
विरोध के स्वर...
विरोध के स्वर... - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण को लेकर एक नौ साल की एक बच्ची ने विरोध प्रकट किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार नौ साल की लिसिप्रिया कंगुजम ने दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण को लेकर विजय चौक पर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया। 
उसने कहा कि मैं चाहती हूं नेता वायु प्रदूषण के खिलाफ कुछ ठोस कदम उठाएं। इस मामले में वे बस एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ बोलते रहते हैं, कोई कारगर काम नहीं करते। 
