शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   9 girls have gone missing from Sanskar ashram shelter home in Dilshad Garden

दिल्ली के शेल्टर होम से 9 लड़कियां गायब, राज्य महिला आयोग पर भड़के मनीष सिसोदिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 06:38 PM IST
दिल्ली महिला आयोग
दिल्ली महिला आयोग
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिलशाद गार्डन स्थित संस्कार आश्रम शेल्टर होम से 9 लड़कियों के गायब होने की खबर है। जानकारी मिलने के बाद दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने मुख्य सचिव को दिल्ली महिला आयोग के अध्यक्षा के प्रतिनिधि को निलंबित करने का निर्देश दिया है।
विज्ञापन
ज्ञात हो कि इससे पहले बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर और उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया स्थित शेल्टर होम केस की खहरें राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर छाई रहीं। जिसे लेकर राज्य सरकार बहुत सतर्क है। 



 

Recommended

तब्लीगी इज्तमा
Meerut

इज्तमा में जाने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, संभालने में पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, देखें तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिला 'युवराज', 6 गेंदों में जड़े 6 छक्के, दोहरा शतक बनाकर रचा इतिहास

3 दिसंबर 2018

Ollie Davies
Ollie Davies
Ollie Davies
Ollie Davies
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिला 'युवराज', 6 गेंदों में जड़े 6 छक्के, दोहरा शतक बनाकर रचा इतिहास

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

चूड़ा, सिंदूर और मंगलसूत्र पहने प्रियंका चोपड़ा की पहली तस्वीरें, पत्नी से नजरें नहीं हटा पाए निक

3 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka chopra nick jonas
priyanka chopra nick jonas
priyanka chopra nick jonas
priyanka chopra nick jonas
Bollywood

चूड़ा, सिंदूर और मंगलसूत्र पहने प्रियंका चोपड़ा की पहली तस्वीरें, पत्नी से नजरें नहीं हटा पाए निक

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

इस वजह से सदमे में हैं आमिर खान, दीपिका-रणवीर ही नहीं अंबानी की शादी से भी किया किनारा

3 दिसंबर 2018

aamir khan
deepika, ranveer
aamir khan
aamir khan
Bollywood

इस वजह से सदमे में हैं आमिर खान, दीपिका-रणवीर ही नहीं अंबानी की शादी से भी किया किनारा

3 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

शाहरुख-आमिर-सलमान नहीं होंगे प्रियंका की शादी के मेहमान, अक्षय कुमार का भी पत्ता साफ

2 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
Priyanka chopra
Priyanka chopra
Priyanka chopra
Bollywood

शाहरुख-आमिर-सलमान नहीं होंगे प्रियंका की शादी के मेहमान, अक्षय कुमार का भी पत्ता साफ

2 दिसंबर 2018

Cricket News

बांग्लादेशी स्पिनर्स ने रचा इतिहास, 40 विकेट लेकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

3 दिसंबर 2018

बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम
bangladesh vs west indies
bangladesh
bangladesh vs west indies
Cricket News

बांग्लादेशी स्पिनर्स ने रचा इतिहास, 40 विकेट लेकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sanskar ashram shelter home dilshad garden manish sisodia
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

vishnu
Lifestyle

Utpanna Ekadashi 2018: तनाव से रहना चाहते हैं दूर तो कृष्ण एकादशी पर भूलकर भी ना करें ये 3 काम

3 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चांदनी चौक में साबुन की दुकान पर आईटी का छापा, अब तक 50 करोड़ बरामद

दिल्ली के चांदनी चौक में एक साबुन की दुकान पर छापेमारी में आईटी विभाग को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
kejriwal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल को एक और केस में राहत, 2012 का है मामला

3 दिसंबर 2018

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने दिल्ली सरकार पर लगाया 25 करोड़ का जुर्माना, ये है वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

फल विक्रेताओं को कार ने मारी टक्कर
Delhi NCR

हिट एंड रनः रईसजादे ने मर्सिडीज से फलवालों को रौंदा, 1 की मौत 1 घायल

3 दिसंबर 2018

delhi police
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः करावल नगर में अवैध हथियार फैक्ट्री पर पुलिस का छापा, भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2018

jail
Delhi NCR

यूपीः बुलंदशहर की जेल में दो कैदियों के बीच खूनी संघर्ष, एक की हालत नाजुक

3 दिसंबर 2018

स्पोर्ट्स सिटी का प्रस्ताव
Local Sports

ये शहर बना तो भारत कर सकता है ओलंपिक खेलों की मेजबानी, रखा प्रस्ताव

3 दिसंबर 2018

किसान ने की खुदकुशी
Delhi NCR

किसान ने दिल्ली के आंबेडकर भवन से कूदकर की खुदकुशी, संसद मार्च में हुआ था शामिल

1 दिसंबर 2018

घायल कुत्ता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: लूटपाट कर भाग रहे लुटेरे की कुत्ते ने पकड़ी टांग, मार दी गोली

2 दिसंबर 2018

इनकम टैक्स का छापा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: राजहंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड पर इनकम टैक्स का छापा, 25 करोड़ रुपये बरामद

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: उस दर्दनाक रात के 34 साल

भोपाल में 3 दिसंबर 1984 की डरावनी रात ने सुबह होते ही मातम का माहौल दिखा दिया। एक तरफ हजारों लोगों की लाशें बिछी थी तो दूसरी तरफ लोग सांसों में घुटन से तड़प रहे थे।

3 दिसंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:06

खुशखबर: साल 2022 में जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करेगा भारत

2 दिसंबर 2018

जम्मू कश्मीर 1:34

फारुख अब्दुल्ला ने किया खुलासा, बताया कि आखिर क्यों पीडीपी का दे रहे थे साथ

2 दिसंबर 2018

INCOME TAX RAID 0:39

दिल्ली : राजहंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड पर इनकम टैक्स का छापा, 25 करोड़ रुपये बरामद

2 दिसंबर 2018

FAKE CALL 3:10

अगर हैं फर्जी कॉल्स के शिकार तो ऐसे बच सकते हैं आप

30 नवंबर 2018

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के सभी नगर निगम इस काम को करने में हुए फेल, कूड़ा हुए करोड़ों रुपए

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रेम बल्लभ, एसीपी दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के एसीपी ने की खुदकुशी, पुलिस मुख्यालय की 10वीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग 

29 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में युवती से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, हैवानियत के बाद बनाई वीडियो, फिर किया ऐसा कांड पुलिस भी हैरान

2 दिसंबर 2018

धुंध में दिल्ली-एनसीआर
Delhi NCR

अब भी बरकरार है दिल्ली में कृत्रिम बारिश कराने पर संशय, ये है वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: वोटर आईडी विवरण मांगने पर चुनाव आयोग की रोक, सिसोदिया बोले- यह आपका अधिकार नहीं

2 दिसंबर 2018

महिला को बेहोश कर लूटपाट
Delhi NCR

मदद मांगने के बहाने महिला को बेहोश कर लूटपाट

3 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.