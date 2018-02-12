अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   4000 crore rupees mishmash in 11 builder projests in noida

नोएडा में 11 बिल्डर प्रोजेक्टों में 4000 करोड़ की गड़बड़ी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, /नोएडा Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:33 PM IST
4000 crore rupees mishmash in 11 builder projests in noida
नोएडा में निर्माणाधीन 11 बिल्डर प्रोजेक्टों में करीब 4000 करोड़ रुपए की गड़बड़ी पकड़ी गई है। नोएडा प्राधिकरण की ओर से जारी ऑडिट रिपोर्ट में यह खुलासा हुआ  है।

खरीदारों से जितने पैसे लिए गए, उतने पैसे खर्च नहीं किए गए। इससे यह प्रतीत हो रहा है कि पैसे का उपयोग प्रोजेक्ट के अलावा कहीं और भी किया गया।

दरअसल, नोएडा प्राधिकरण ने पिछले वर्ष क्यूरी एंड ब्राउन इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड से 14 बिल्डर प्रोजेक्टों का ऑडिट शुरू कराया थी। इसकी रिपोर्ट दिसंबर तक देनी थी। लेकिन अब यह रिपोर्ट सामने आई है।
 
सवाल उठ रहा कि आखिर पैसा गया कहां
