Delhi Accident: आरके पुरम इलाके में सड़क पार कर रहे शख्स को बस ने मारी टक्कर, हुई मौत; परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

दिल्ली के आरके पुरम इलाके में बस की चपेट में आने से 30 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मृतक सड़क पार कर रहा था जब उसे डीटीसी बस ने टक्कर मार दी। उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस को सुबह करीब आठ बजे हादसे की जानकारी मिली, जिसके बाद मामला दर्ज कर मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
A 30-year-old man died after being hit by a bus in Delhi's RK Puram area. The deceased was crossing the road when he was hit by a DTC bus. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Information about the accident was received around 8 am, after which a…— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
