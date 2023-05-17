Delhi Suicide: 19 साल की लड़की ने की खुदकुशी, भाई के फोन पर मिली थी आपत्तिजनक तस्वीरें और मैसेज; मामला दर्ज

दिल्ली में एक लड़की के खुदकुशी करने का मामला सामने आया है। न्यू अशोक नगर इलाके में बीते मंगलवार को 19 साल की लड़की ने आत्महत्या कर जान दे दी। मृतक लड़की के परिवार का आरोप है कि लड़की के भाई को फोन पर आपत्तिजनक मैसेज और फोटो मिली थीं। इन फोटो में अमित त्यागी नाम का शख्स मृतका के साथ दिख रहा था। इसके बाद परेशान लड़की ने आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने धारा 306 के तहते मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

Delhi | A 19-year-old girl died by suicide on May 16 near PS New Ashok Nagar. The deceased's family members are alleging that the brother of the girl had received a few incriminating messages & photos from one Amit Tyagi showing him with the deceased. After that deceased was…