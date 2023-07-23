Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun News ›   Uttarakhand Weather News Heavy rainfall Yellow alert for next four days Road Closed All Update

Uttarakhand Weather: अगले चार दिन भारी बारिश का येलो अलर्ट, नौ स्टेट और तीन NH समेत 275 सड़कें बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 01:00 AM IST
सार

Uttarakhand Weather Update: प्रदेश के सभी जिलों के अधिकतर इलाकों में भारी बारिश के आसार हैं। संवेदनशील इलाकों में भूस्खलन होने से राजमार्ग और संपर्क मार्ग बंद हो सकते हैं।

Uttarakhand Weather News Heavy rainfall Yellow alert for next four days Road Closed All Update
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
प्रदेशभर में सोमवार से अगले चार दिन तक भारी बारिश की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग ने 27 जुलाई तक बारिश का येलो अलर्ट जारी किया है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के निदेशक बिक्रम सिंह ने बताया, प्रदेश के सभी जिलों के अधिकतर इलाकों में भारी बारिश के आसार हैं।



Tehri: भारी बारिश से उफान पर आया गदेरा, लहरों के बीच फंसे धनोल्टी घूमने आए करीब 50 पर्यटक, ऐसे बची जान


संवेदनशील इलाकों में भूस्खलन होने से राजमार्ग और संपर्क मार्ग बंद हो सकते हैं। वहीं, बीते 24 घंटों में अल्मोड़ा में सबसे अधिक 24 एमएम बारिश हुई, जो सामान्य से 137 फीसदी अधिक है। सबसे कम बारिश ऊधमसिंह नगर में हुई। जबकि, पूरे प्रदेश में 12.5 एमएम बारिश हुई।

तीन नेशनल हाईवे समेत 275 सड़कें बंद, नौ स्टेट हाईवे भी बंद

प्रदेश में लगातार हो रही बारिश के कारण टिहरी जनपद में लछमोली जामणीखाल राज्य मोटर मार्ग किमी 24 पर बगवालधार के पास पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो गया है। इसके अलावा तीन नेशनल हाईवे समेत 275 सड़कें बंद हैं। सड़कें बंद होने से लोगों को आवागमन में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई स्थानों पर यात्री फंसे होने का भी समाचार है।

बदरीनाथ हाईवे कर्णप्रयाग में बाबा आश्रम के पास बंद हुआ, लेकिन करीब एक घंटे में मार्ग को खोल दिया गया। नंदप्रयाग, पीपलकोटी, छिनका, पागलनाला और कंचनगंगा के पास यह मार्ग अकसर बंद हो रहा है। जिससे बदरीनाथ धाम जाने वाले तीर्थयात्रियों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रविवार को समाचार लिखे जाने तक प्रदेश में तीन नेशनल हाईवे बंद थे। इनमें राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 94 बड़कोट में पांच जगह धरासू, कल्याणी के पास, कुम्हाड़ा, गगनानी और डाबराकोट के पास बंद है। एनएच 72-बी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग खंड डोईवाला के अंतर्गत फैडीज से सनेल के बीच बंद है। यह मार्ग 22 जुलाई से बंद है। चमोली में एनएच 87-ई रुद्रप्रयाग डिविजन के तहत किमी 171 से 235 के बीच बंद है।

इसके अलावा टिहरी जनपद में लछमोली जामणीखाल राज्य मोटर मार्ग किमी 24 पर बगवालधार के पास पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो गया है। चट्टान की ओर से आवासीय घर और दुकानें स्थित होने के चलते कटिंग संभव नहीं है। इसलिए मार्ग के फिलहाल खुलने के आसार नहीं है। फिलहाल इस मार्ग के यातायात को जामणीखाल- तौली- नौसा- बागी- गुजेठा- हिसरियाखाल मोटर मार्ग पर डायवर्ट किया गया है। इस सड़क के बंद होने से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की हजारों की आबादी प्रभावित हुई है। लोनिवि के अनुसार, प्रदेशभर में कुल 190 सड़कें एक दिन पहले से बंद थीं। रविवार को 232 सड़कें और बंद हुईं। कुल 422 बंद सड़कों में से रविवार शाम तक 147 सड़कों को ही खोला जा सका था।

लोनिवि के प्रमुख अभियंता दीपक यादव ने बताया कि प्रदेश में तीन नेशनल हाईवे, नौ स्टेट हाईवे, सात मुख्य जिला मार्ग, एक जिला मार्ग, 108 ग्रामीण सड़कें और 147 पीएमजीएसवाई की सड़कें बंद हैं। रविवार को सड़कों को खोलने के काम में 234 जेसीबी मशीनों को लगाया गया। प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक ग्रामीण सड़कें बंद हैं। इससे ग्रामीणों को जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचने में मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

