Tehri: भारी बारिश से उफान पर आया गदेरा, लहरों के बीच फंसे धनोल्टी घूमने आए करीब 50 पर्यटक, ऐसे बची जान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारी बारिश के कारण जंगल गदेरे (मौंड खाला) उफान पर आ गया। जिससे यहां स्थित अस्थायी पुल क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इससे टिहरी जिले के धनोल्टी तहसील के सीतापुर क्षेत्र में घूमने आए करीब 40 से 50 पर्यटक फंस गए। धनोल्टी के एसडीएम लक्ष्मीराज चौहान ने बताया कि रविवार शाम लगभग 5.30 बजे देहरादून के रायपुर से पर्यटक घूमने आए थे।
#WATCH | Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: On receiving information about stranded tourists due to the damage to a temporary bridge near Sitapur after heavy rains, Uttarakhand Police the SDRF immediately reached the river area and rescued more than 100 tourists safely with the help of… pic.twitter.com/5NoyINKQ6U— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed