Tehri: भारी बारिश से उफान पर आया गदेरा, लहरों के बीच फंसे धनोल्टी घूमने आए करीब 50 पर्यटक, ऐसे बची जान

भारी बारिश के कारण जंगल गदेरे (मौंड खाला) उफान पर आ गया। जिससे यहां स्थित अस्थायी पुल क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इससे टिहरी जिले के धनोल्टी तहसील के सीतापुर क्षेत्र में घूमने आए करीब 40 से 50 पर्यटक फंस गए। धनोल्टी के एसडीएम लक्ष्मीराज चौहान ने बताया कि रविवार शाम लगभग 5.30 बजे देहरादून के रायपुर से पर्यटक घूमने आए थे।

#WATCH | Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: On receiving information about stranded tourists due to the damage to a temporary bridge near Sitapur after heavy rains, Uttarakhand Police the SDRF immediately reached the river area and rescued more than 100 tourists safely with the help of… pic.twitter.com/5NoyINKQ6U