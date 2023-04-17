मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun News ›   Pithoragarh: Rock Collapse in Dobar More than 500 people stuck hungry and thirsty during returning from Gunji

Pithoragarh: अचानक दरकी पहाड़ी... दोबाट में 15 घंटे भूखे प्यासे फंसे रहे गुंजी से लौट रहे 500 से ज्यादा लोग

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, पिथौरागढ़ Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Mon, 17 Apr 2023 09:52 PM IST
सार

धारचूला के गुंजी से लौट रहे अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, मीडिया कर्मी और अन्य लोग रविवार रात 7:20 बजे धारचूला से करीब 35 किमी ऊपर दोबाट पहुंचे तो देखा कि वहां सड़क चौड़ीकरण कार्य के चलते किए गए विस्फोट से पहाड़ी दरककर सड़क पर आ गई थी।

Pithoragarh: Rock Collapse in Dobar More than 500 people stuck hungry and thirsty during returning from Gunji
पहाड़ी दरकने से फंसे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

गुंजी से लौट रहे करीब 500 लोग रविवार रात से सुबह 10 बजे तक पहाड़ी दरकने से दोबाट में 15 घंटे तक भूखे-प्यासे फंसे रहे। इनमें वे अधिकारी और कर्मचारी भी शामिल थे जो केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के प्रस्तावित कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने गुंजी गए थे।



धारचूला के गुंजी से लौट रहे अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, मीडिया कर्मी और अन्य लोग रविवार रात 7:20 बजे धारचूला से करीब 35 किमी ऊपर दोबाट पहुंचे तो देखा कि वहां सड़क चौड़ीकरण कार्य के चलते किए गए विस्फोट से पहाड़ी दरककर सड़क पर आ गई थी। बोल्डर और मलबे से सड़क पूरी तरह बंद हो गई। कंपनी के कार्मिकों ने रात 11 बजे तक सड़क खुलने की बात कही लेकिन यह संभव नहीं पाया।


Bageshwar: कृमि मुक्ति दिवस पर एलबेंडाजोल दवा खाने से बीमार हुए 11 बच्चे, होने लगी उल्टी और पेट में दर्द

लोगों को दोबाट में ही रात बितानी पड़ी। कंपनी के लोगों ने रात को खाने-पीने का इंतजाम किया लेकिन लोग अधिक होने से यह नाकाफी रहा। इसके चलते कई लोगों को भूखे-प्यासे ही रात गुजारनी पड़ी। मोबाइल में नेटवर्क नहीं होने से वे अपने घरों में बात नहीं कर पाए। इसके चलते उनके परिजन भी परेशान रहे। कई लोग तो गुंजी लौट गए। सोमवार सुबह 10:12 बजे सड़क खुलने के बाद अधिकारी और अन्य लोग गंतव्य के लिए रवाना हुए।

गलत जानकारी के चलते बंद हुई सड़क

धारचूला-गुंजी सड़क पर रविवार शाम सात बजे तक आवागमन सुचारु था। उस समय तक सांसद, डीएम, एसपी के वाहन दोबाट से निकल चुके थे। सड़क चौड़ीकरण के कार्य में लगी कंपनी के कार्मिकों को किसी ने जानकारी दी कि अब कोई नहीं आने वाला है इसी के चलते विस्फोट किया गया। लोगों में बीआरओ के खिलाफ रोष भी देखा गया। उनका कहना था कि एक-दो दिन रोककर सड़क चौड़ीकरण का कार्य किया जाना चाहिए था। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed