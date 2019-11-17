पंचायत चुनाव में कथित अनियमितताओं पर हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब 

Uttarakhand: Nainital High Court seeks reply from state government over alleged irregularities in recent panchayat elections. S Bhatt, Election Commission Advocate says, "Court has sought a reply from govt on the issue, otherwise next hearing will be on 25th November". (16.11.19) pic.twitter.com/VTQDAEE4fN— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019
16 नवंबर 2019