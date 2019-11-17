शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Nainital High Court seeks reply from state government over irregularities in panchayat election

पंचायत चुनाव में कथित अनियमितताओं पर हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 06:25 AM IST
नैनीताल हाइकोर्ट
नैनीताल हाइकोर्ट - फोटो : ANI
नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट ने हाल में पंचायत चुनाव में हुई कथित अनियमितताओं पर सरकार से जवाब मांगा है। चुनाव आयोग के वकील एस भट्ट ने कहा कि आयोग ने कथित अनियमितताओं पर सरकार से जवाब तलब किया है, अन्यथा इस मामले में 25 नवंबर को अगली सुनवाई होगी। 
