Dehradun ›   बेहतर सुविधाएं देने पर खर्च होगा ईको टैक्स का धन

बेहतर सुविधाएं देने पर खर्च होगा ईको टैक्स का धन

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 01:54 AM IST
बेहतर सुविधाएं देने पर खर्च होगा ईको टैक्स का धन
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला
मसूरी। पहाड़ो की रानी की खूबसूरती को बढ़ाने व पर्यटकों को बेहतर सुविधाएं देने के लिए नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष ने ईको टैक्स के रूप में मिलने वाले धन को मसूरी के सौंदर्यीकरण पर ही खर्च करने का निर्णय लिया।
पालिकाध्यक्ष अनुज गुप्ता ने बताया कि दो दशक पहले तत्कालीन नगर पालिका बोर्ड ने खूबसूरत वादियों को बचाने के लिए ईको टैक्स लागू करने का निर्णय लिया था। इस मद में वसूले जाने वाले धन को मसूरी के अन्य विकास कार्यों जैसे हवाघर, घंटाघर, माल रोड की विद्युतीकरण आदि मदों में खर्च किया जाता था। उन्होंने निर्णय लिया है कि अब ईको टैक्स के रूप में मिलने वाले रुपये पर्यावरण, नगर की सफाई, सौंदर्यीकरण, पौधरोपण, कूड़े को देहरादून शीशमबाड़ा पहुंचाने आदि में ही खर्च किया जाएगा।
बता दें कि देहरादून की ओर से मसूरी आने वाली पर्यटकों की बसों, कारों व दोपहिया वाहनों से कोल्हू खेत स्थित टोल पर ईको टैक्स लिया जाता है।

