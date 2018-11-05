शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   स्वास्थ्य टीम पहुंची पज्याणा, उपचार किया

स्वास्थ्य टीम पहुंची पज्याणा, उपचार किया

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 10:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
गैरसैंण। ब्लाक के पज्याणा गांव में बच्चे चिकन पॉक्स से पीड़ित हैं। बच्चों के बीमार होने की सूचना पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम गांव पहुंची और बच्चों का उपचार किया। टीम ने 26 बच्चों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया, जिसमें 8 बच्चों में चिकन पॉक्स मिला। टीम प्रभारी फार्मासिस्ट रघुवीर पंवार ने बताया कि पीड़ित बच्चों को दवाइयां दी गई हैं। ग्रामीणों को विभिन्न बीमारियों से बचने के उपाय भी बताए गए। इस दौरान एएनएम विमला आर्य, महावीर शाह, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्री अंजना रावत और सुरेशी देवी आदि मौजूद थे।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Lifestyle

धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीदते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रूठ जाएंगी लक्ष्मी

5 नवंबर 2018

thread
broom
Lifestyle

धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीदते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रूठ जाएंगी लक्ष्मी

5 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस
Chandigarh

धनतेरस 2018: 18 साल बाद शुभ संयोग, पर इस समय भूलकर भी न करें खरीदारी, अशुभ होगा

5 नवंबर 2018

Termite on 1.5 lack rupees note in bank locker of kangra central cooperative bank
Shimla

बैंक लॉकर में रखे थे लाखों रुपये, 5 साल बाद जब खुला तो ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

5 नवंबर 2018

Me Too: Sexual Harassment Victim exclusive talk to Bjp and rss Leader in dehradun
Dehradun

#MeToo: बीजेपी पदाधिकारी पीड़िता से बोला, 'भूल जाओ मैं संघ का प्रचारक हूं, ये तो शारीरिक नीड है'

5 नवंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

INDvWI: कुलदीप-कार्तिक ने दिलाई विश्व चैंपियन पर जीत, पहले टी-20 में 5 विकेट से रौंदा

5 नवंबर 2018

इकाना स्टेडियम
Lucknow

देखें, ऐसा है अपना इकाना स्टेडियम, जिस भी क्रिकेटर ने यहां खेला तारीफ किए बिना नहीं रहा

5 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

virat kohli
Cricket News

B'day Spcl: विराट ने टीम इंडिया में सेट किया 'फिटनेस ट्रेंड', सालों से नहीं चखी फेवरेट डिश

5 नवंबर 2018

diwali 2018 vastu tips these five things remove from house before diwali
Festivals

दिवाली से पहले घर से तुरंत हटा देनी चाहिए ऐसी 5 अशुभ चीजें, तभी आती हैं महालक्ष्मी

4 नवंबर 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश के बयान पर भड़के कुशवाहा, मांगी डीएनए रिपोर्ट, जदयू ने भी किया पलटवार

4 नवंबर 2018

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी और शहजादी सैयद
National

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ भाजपा का मास्टरस्ट्रोक कितना कारगर?

4 नवंबर 2018

ugc
Dehradun

यूजीसी बदलेगा विश्वविद्यालयों का पाठ्यक्रम, देश के विशेषज्ञों की 47 टीमें तैयार कर रहीं सिलेबस

5 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Sabrimala Temple
India News

आज फिर खुलेंगे सबरीमाला मंदिर के कपाट, महिला पत्रकारों को न भेजने की अपील

5 नवंबर 2018

120 children hair cut in school
India News

स्कूल प्रबंधन ने नाइयों को बुलाकर कटवा दिए 120 बच्चों के बाल, अभिभावकों में रोष

5 नवंबर 2018

snowfall
Jammu

J&K: बर्फबारी से हुआ करोड़ों की सेब की फसल को नुकसान, बागवान का बिलख-बिलख कर रोने वाला वीडियो वायरल

5 नवंबर 2018

diya
India News

गोवाः कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता ने भाजपा नेता के समर्थकों पर लगाया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की धमकी का आरोप

5 नवंबर 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी की सोते हुए की फोटो हुई वायरल, देखकर आप कहेंगे, उफ्फ...कितनी मासूम हैं

4 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

BRO Director General Lt Gen Harpal singh Air Inspection on china Border
Dehradun

बीआरओ के महानिदेशक ले. जनरल हरपाल ने चीन सीमा पर किया सड़कों का हवाई सर्वे   

सीमा सड़क संगठन (बॉर्डर रोड आर्गेनाइजेशन) के महानिदेशक ले. जनरल हरपाल सिंह ने सोमवार को चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन जोशीमठ-माणा और माणा-माणापास सड़क का हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया।

5 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
भीख मांगने वाले बच्चों के अभिभावकों के साथ काउंसलिंग करें अधिकारी
Dehradun

भीख मांगने वाले बच्चों के अभिभावकों के साथ काउंसलिंग करें अधिकारी

5 नवंबर 2018

भितरघात के चलते फिसली भाजपा के हाथ से कुर्सी
Dehradun

भितरघात के चलते फिसली भाजपा के हाथ से कुर्सी

5 नवंबर 2018

जिला पंचायत में पिंडर का दबदबा बरकरार
Dehradun

जिला पंचायत में पिंडर का दबदबा बरकरार

5 नवंबर 2018

मोबाइल शॉप में चोरों ने की सेंधमारी
Dehradun

मोबाइल शॉप में चोरों ने की सेंधमारी

5 नवंबर 2018

राज्य स्थापना दिवस पर भराड़ीसैंण में देंगे धरना
Dehradun

राज्य स्थापना दिवस पर भराड़ीसैंण में देंगे धरना

5 नवंबर 2018

चार दिवसीय पर्यावरण संवर्द्वन एवं विकास मेला नंदासैंण की तैयारियां जोरों पर
Dehradun

चार दिवसीय पर्यावरण संवर्द्वन एवं विकास मेला नंदासैंण की तैयारियां जोरों पर

5 नवंबर 2018

मुकेश अंबानी ने बदरीनाथ और केदारनाथ भगवान को दिया ईशा की शादी का न्यौता
Dehradun

मुकेश अंबानी ने बदरीनाथ और केदारनाथ भगवान को दिया ईशा की शादी का न्यौता

5 नवंबर 2018

गोपेश्वर में धनतेरस पर जमकर हुई खरीददारी, 90 कारें बिकीं, महिलाओं ने खरीदे सोने के आभूषण
Dehradun

गोपेश्वर में धनतेरस पर जमकर हुई खरीददारी, 90 कारें बिकीं, महिलाओं ने खरीदे सोने के आभूषण

5 नवंबर 2018

चट्टान से टकराई बाइक, सवार की मौत
Dehradun

चट्टान से टकराई बाइक, सवार की मौत

5 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

अब #MeToo अभियान में उछला उत्तराखंड बीजेपी नेता का नाम

उत्तराखंड बीजेपी में इन दिनों हलचल मची हुई है। वो इसीलिए कि एक महिला कार्यकर्ता ने #मी टू अभियान के तहत पार्टी पदाधिकारी पर यौन उत्पीड़न का गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। पीड़ित महिला का क्या आरोप है इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए।

3 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:06

उत्तराखंड के सीएम को फंसाने की कोशिश में था स्टिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार उमेश कुमार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

पशु मेला 1:01

'शराबी' भैंसे संग सेल्फी लेने की मची होड़

14 अक्टूबर 2018

MODI UK SUMMIT 4:29

सिर्फ पांच मिनट में देखिए, उत्तराखंड की ‘डबल स्पीड’ पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम मोदी 0:36

पीएम ने किया उत्तराखंड इन्वेस्टर्स समिट का उद्घाटन, बोले भारत में दुनिया का नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

बीआरओ के महानिदेशक ले. जनरल हरपाल सिंह ने किया चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन सड़कों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण
Dehradun

बीआरओ के महानिदेशक ले. जनरल हरपाल सिंह ने किया चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन सड़कों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण

5 नवंबर 2018

गुप्ता बंधुओं ने बदरीनाथ की छत में लगवाई पांच किलो सोने की परत
Dehradun

गुप्ता बंधुओं ने बदरीनाथ की छत में लगवाई पांच किलो सोने की परत

5 नवंबर 2018

त्यौहार के सीजन में वाहनों के लिए भागदौड़
Dehradun

त्यौहार के सीजन में वाहनों के लिए भागदौड़

5 नवंबर 2018

स्थानीय लोगों ने किया पुलिस के अधिकारियों और जवानों को सम्मानित
Dehradun

स्थानीय लोगों ने किया पुलिस के अधिकारियों और जवानों को सम्मानित

5 नवंबर 2018

भलसौं गांव में कल होगा भैलो नृत्य का आयोजन
Dehradun

भलसौं गांव में कल होगा भैलो नृत्य का आयोजन

5 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली के दौरान फोर्स की कमी बनी पुलिस के लिए चुनौती
Dehradun

दीपावली के दौरान फोर्स की कमी बनी पुलिस के लिए चुनौती

5 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.