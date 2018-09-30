शहर चुनें

मुरलीधर और चंद्रमोहन बने खंडीय अध्यक्ष

मुरलीधर और चंद्रमोहन बने खंडीय अध्यक्ष

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 10:04 PM IST
कर्णप्रयाग। लोनिवि नियमित वर्कचार्ज कर्मचारी संगठन की बैठक में कर्णप्रयाग खंड और गौचर खंड की कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया। चंद्रमोहन को कर्णप्रयाग खंड और मुरलीधर मैखुरी को गौचर खंड का खंडीय अध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया।
जिलाध्यक्ष प्रेम सिंह नेगी और जिला कोषाध्यक्ष यशवंत सिंह की मौजूदगी में कर्णप्रयाग में आयोजित बैठक में मोहन सिंह कंडेरी को खंडीय उपाध्यक्ष, गोपाल दत्त थपलियाल को खंडीय सचिव और भुवनेश्वर प्रसाद नवानी को खंडीय कोषाध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया। गौचर में आयोजित बैठक में प्रेम सिंह रावत को खंडीय उपाध्यक्ष, कुंवर सिंह रावत को खंडीय सचिव और देव सिंह रावत को खंडीय कोषाध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया। बैठक में कर्मियों की मांगों के लिए संघर्ष करने का एलान किया गया।

सानंद की सभा को संबोधित करते जल पुरुष
Dehradun

स्वामी सानंद के समर्थन में जलपुरुष राजेंद्र सिंह करेंगे गोमुख से गंगा सागर तक की यात्रा 

गंगा की रक्षा और बांधों के विरोध में आमरण अनशन पर बैठे स्वामी ज्ञानस्वरुप सानंद के समर्थन में जल पुरुष राजेंद्र सिंह अपने समर्थकों के साथ गोमुख से गंगा सागर तक यात्रा करेंगे।

30 सितंबर 2018

jail shimla
Dehradun

किशोरी से दुराचार में रिश्ते के मामा को 20 साल की कैद 

30 सितंबर 2018

vijay hazare trophy 2018 uttarakhand vs meghalaya
Local Sports

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में आज मेघालय से भिड़ेगा उत्तराखंड

30 सितंबर 2018

Arvind Pandey
Local Sports

दो अक्टूबर को सम्मानित होंगे उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ी, खेल मंत्री देंगे लाखों के चेक

30 सितंबर 2018

glacier
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: दो दिन से ग्लेशियर में फंसे अमेरिकी पर्यटक को आईटीबीपी ने सुरक्षित निकाला

30 सितंबर 2018

प्रकाश पंत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जीएसटी काउंसिल के मंत्रियों के समूह में वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत भी शामिल

30 सितंबर 2018

jageshwar dham
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जागेश्वर समूह के सभी मंदिरों का जीर्णोद्धार करे पुरातत्व विभाग, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए आदेश

30 सितंबर 2018

स्कूटी और बाइक की टक्कर में एक की मौत
Dehradun

स्कूटी और बाइक की टक्कर में एक की मौत

30 सितंबर 2018

firing
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: देर रात बदमाशों ने गाड़ी में बैठे युवक पर दागी गोलियां, पुलिस में मचा हड़कंप

28 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Dehradun

देहरादून: सरकार ने 4 आईएएस और 5 पीसीएस का किया तबादला

28 सितंबर 2018

