Punjab News: विजय कुमार जंजुआ बने पंजाब के नए मुख्य सचिव

विजय कुमार जंजुआ को पंजाब सरकार का नया मुख्य सचिव नियुक्त किया गया। अनिरुद्ध तिवारी की जगह उन्हें कार्मिक और विजिलेंस विभाग का अतिरिक्त प्रधान सचिव नियुक्त किया गया है।

