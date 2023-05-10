Chandigarh News: केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री डॉ. भारती प्रवीण पहुंची चंडीगढ़, पीजीआई का किया दौरा

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण राज्य मंत्री डॉ भारती प्रवीण पवार ने बुधवार को पीजीआईएमईआर चंडीगढ़ का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने संस्थान में संकाय और कर्मचारियों के साथ बातचीत की। उन्होंने पीजीआई के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के साथ बैठक भी की।

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar visits PGIMER Chandigarh and interacts with faculty and staff at the institute pic.twitter.com/luQuc3M0v8