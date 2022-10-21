हरियाणा ने लिया UP से सबक: CET परीक्षा में अभ्यार्थियों को मिलेगी परिवहन व आवास की सुविधा, CM ने किया एलान

यूपी की PET परीक्षा में अव्यवस्थाओं से हरियाणा सरकार ने सबक लिया है। हरियाणा में अब सामान्य पात्रता परीक्षा (CET) के उम्मीदवारों को राज्य सरकार परिवहन की सुविधा प्रदान करेगी। यह एलान हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल ने किया है। सरकार उम्मीदवारों और उनके साथ आने वाले परिजनों को आवास की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी।सीईटी परीक्षा हरियाणा के 17 जिलों में पांच और छह नवंबर को सुबह और शाम की दो शिफ्टों में आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा के लिए 11,36,874 अभ्यर्थियों ने अपना पंजीकरण करवाया है।

Transport facility to be provided by the Haryana govt for candidates appearing for Common Eligibility Test (CET), as per the instructions of Haryana CM ML Khattar. Arrangements will also be made for the candidates & their accompanying family members' accommodation: Haryana CMO pic.twitter.com/dCeo1ijOBr