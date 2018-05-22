शहर चुनें

गुरदासपुरः सेंट्रल जेल में कैदियों से मिले मोबाइल, अफसरों के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर(पंजाब) Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 11:58 AM IST
गुरदासपुर सेंट्रल जेल
गुरदासपुर सेंट्रल जेल
पंजाब के गुरदासपुर में सेंट्रल जेल में तलाशी के दौरान कई कैदियों से मोबाइल बरामद किए गए, लेकिन इसके बाद कैदी धरने पर बैठ गए। बताया जा रहा है कि मंगलवार सुबह जेल प्रशासन की ओर से सरप्राइज चेकिंग की गई, जिस दौरान कई कैदियों से मोबाइल मिले।
इसके बाद से जेल में कैदियों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और मामला इतना बढ़ा कि एक कैदी ने आग लगाने की कोशिश की। पुलिस और कैदियों में हाथापाई तक हो गई थी। वहीं मामले एसएसपी का कहना है कि ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है। मामूली सी हाथापाई हुई, लेकिन सब कंट्रोल में है।




 

