अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा जन सैलाब: घर पहुंचा शहीद जसविंदर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर, आखिरी दर्शन में रो पड़ा पूरा गांव

Punjab: Family of Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, who was one of the five (a JCO & four soldiers) who lost their lives during a counter-terror operation in Poonch sector in J&K on Oct 11th, mourn their loss at their residence in Mana Talwandi village of Kapurthala district. pic.twitter.com/tHKB8RLkTZ

I spoke with him just one day back. He had told me that he would be home two days later, he had taken a 15-day leave. He had shown great valour so he was given Sena Medal. He wanted our son to join the Army: Ravinder Singh, wife of Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh pic.twitter.com/t4etFzJG6w