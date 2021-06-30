बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   RPF in coordination with Bachpan Bachao Andolan yesterday rescued 11 children in Punjab

पंजाब: आरपीएफ ने बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन के सहयोग से 11 बच्चों को छुड़ाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Wed, 30 Jun 2021 03:06 AM IST
11 बच्चों को छुड़ाया गया।
11 बच्चों को छुड़ाया गया। - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल को (आरपीएफ) बड़ी सफलता मिली है। बिहार के कटिहार से बाल श्रम के लिए लुधियाना लाए गए 11 बच्चों को आरपीएफ ने बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन के सहयोग से छुड़ाया है।
city & states chandigarh punjab news railway protection force bachpan bachao andolan ludhiana news katihar news child labour
