Punjab: आज रेल रोकेंगे किसान, भारतमाला प्रोजेक्ट के लिए दी जमीनों का मुआवजा मांगने पर हुआ था लाठीचार्ज

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Sheer barbarity of repression let loose on farmers, especially women & elderly, at Sri Hargobindpur has shocked Punjabis & shows anti-farmer AAP govt of @BhagwantMann in its true colours. Shiromani Akali Dal demands action against all those responsible for persecuting farmers. pic.twitter.com/yRgeBJSxwt— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 18, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed