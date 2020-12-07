शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjabi poet Surjit Patar decided to return Padma Shri in support of farmers 

किसान आंदोलन : किसानों के समर्थन में पद्मश्री लौटाएंगे पंजाब के प्रसिद्ध कवि सुरजीत पातर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 02:32 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सुरजीत पातर
सुरजीत पातर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में अवार्ड वापसी जारी है। पंजाब के प्रसिद्ध लेखक और कवि सुरजीत पातर ने भी किसानों के समर्थन में अपना पदम पुरस्कार लौटाने की घोषणा की है। पातर ने कहा कि दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर विरोध कर रहे किसानों के साथ केंद्र के व्यवहार से मैं बहुत आहत हूं। बार-बार प्रयास करने के बावजूद उन्हें संतुष्ट करने के लिए कुछ भी नहीं किया गया। मैंने किसानों के समर्थन में पद्म श्री लौटाने का फैसला किया है।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh punjab national punjabi poet surjit patar padma shri farmers kisan andolan सुरजीत पातर पद्मश्री किसान आंदोलन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में अवार्ड वापस करने जा रहे खिलाड़ियों को पुलिस ने रोका
Delhi

किसान आंदोलनः अवार्ड वापसी के लिए राष्ट्रपति भवन जा रहे खिलाड़ियों को दिल्ली पुलिस ने रोका

7 दिसंबर 2020

गिरफ्तार किए गए अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

किसान यात्रा की जिद पर अड़े अखिलेश यादव गिरफ्तार, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष से हस्तक्षेप की मांग की

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत बंद : किसान आंदोलन
India News

Bharat Bandh: किसानों का भारत बंद कल, जानिए किसे मिलेगी छूट और क्या रहेगा खुला

7 दिसंबर 2020

सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सेंट्रल विस्टा पर जताई नाराजगी, शिलान्यास को मंजूरी, निर्माण कार्य पर रोक

7 दिसंबर 2020

सुरेश रैना और शिखर धवन
Cricket News

धवन ने तोड़ा सुरेश रैना का रिकॉर्ड, बने सबसे बड़े खब्बू भारतीय बल्लेबाज, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस ने पांच आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
Delhi

दिल्ली पुलिस ने नाकाम की बड़ी साजिश, इस्लामिक-खालिस्तानी संगठन से जुड़े 5 आतंकी गिरफ्तार

7 दिसंबर 2020

दिव्या भटनागर
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस ने ली एक और अभिनेत्री की जान, 'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' की इस हीरोइन का निधन

7 दिसंबर 2020

AUS vs IND: Australia coach Justin Langer compares Hardik Pandya with MS Dhoni
Cricket News

AUSvIND: पांड्या हैं तो मुमकिन है, विरोधी बोले- पहले उनके पास धोनी थे, अब हार्दिक हैं

7 दिसंबर 2020

शेखर सुमन
Bollywood

फिल्मों के अलावा छोटे पर्दे के भी मशहूर अभिनेता हैं शेखर सुमन, रेखा के साथ की थी अभिनय की शुरुआत

7 दिसंबर 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानें कितनी है कीमत

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X