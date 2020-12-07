किसान आंदोलन : किसानों के समर्थन में पद्मश्री लौटाएंगे पंजाब के प्रसिद्ध कवि सुरजीत पातर

I'm deeply hurt with the behaviour of the Centre with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders. Despite making repeated attempts, nothing conclusive done to satisfy them. I have decided to return Padma Shri in support of farmers: Surjit Patar, Punjabi writer & poet #FarmLaws— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020
