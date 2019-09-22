शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Police has busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force 

पंजाब: बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने वाला था आतंकी संगठन, पांच एके- 47 सहित भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 08:37 PM IST
आतंकियों से बरामद हुआ सामान
आतंकियों से बरामद हुआ सामान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब पुलिस ने एक बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है। पंजाब मुख्यमंत्री दफ्तर के मुताबिक पुलिस ने पुनर्जीवित खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद फोर्स (केजेडएफ) के एक आतंकवादी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ किया है। यह संगठन एक बड़ी आतंकी घटना को अंजाम देने की फिराक में था। बता दें कि यह संगठन पाकिस्तान और जर्मनी आतंकी संगठन की तर्ज पर कार्य कर रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
 
पकड़े गए आतंकियों के पास से पुलिस ने पांच एके-47 राइफल, पिस्तौल, सैटेलाइट फोन और हैंड ग्रेनेड सहित भारी मात्रा में हथियार जब्त किए हैं। साथ ही मामले में आगे की जांच एनआईए को सौंप दी है। 



 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एडीजी एमएल मीणा
Jharkhand

झारखंड: अलकायदा का वांछित आतंकवादी मौलाना कलीमुद्दीन जमशेदपुर से गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाकिस्तानी युवक के पकड़े जाने के बाद घाटी में अलर्ट, महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों की बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

22 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आतंकी संगठन अंसारउल्ला से संबंध में एनआईए की छापेमारी, मोबाइल और दस्तावेज जब्त

21 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे ने नेहरू के जेल जाने पर उठाए सवाल तो स्वरा भास्कर ने यूं किया पलटवार

21 सितंबर 2019

Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhasker
Uddhav Thackeray
उद्धव ठाकरे
Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे ने नेहरू के जेल जाने पर उठाए सवाल तो स्वरा भास्कर ने यूं किया पलटवार

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

शिल्पा-दीपिका सहित ये 11 अभिनेत्रियां गलती से भी इन तस्वीरों को देखना नहीं करेंगी पसंद

21 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस के मजेदार एक्सप्रेशन्स
दीपिका पादुकोण
शिल्पा शेट्टी
सनी लियोनी और रानी मुखर्जी
Bollywood

शिल्पा-दीपिका सहित ये 11 अभिनेत्रियां गलती से भी इन तस्वीरों को देखना नहीं करेंगी पसंद

21 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

उर्वशी रौतेला को बोनी कपूर के टच करने पर मचा था हंगामा, अब अभिनेत्री ने कही ये बात

22 सितंबर 2019

boney kapoor
उर्वशी रौतेला
urvashi rautela
urvashi rautela
Bollywood

उर्वशी रौतेला को बोनी कपूर के टच करने पर मचा था हंगामा, अब अभिनेत्री ने कही ये बात

22 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
punjab police khalistan zindabad force terrorist
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Five Biggest mistakes while driving a manual gearbox car
Auto News

मैन्युअल गियर वाली कार चलाते समय 5 सबसे बड़ी गलतियां करते हैं लोग, जानें

22 सितंबर 2019

न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

उधार के विमान से अमेरिका पहुंचे इमरान, रिसीव करने नहीं आया कोई अधिकारी

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्मिता
Bollywood

इस एडल्ट स्टार ने फांसी लगाकर कर ली थी आत्महत्या, आज तक किसी को नहीं पता चला उस रात क्या हुआ था

22 सितंबर 2019

शक्तिमान
Bollywood

शक्तिमान के किरदार जैकाल, किलविश को भूल गए हों तो याद कर लीजिए, इतने सालों बाद ऐसे दिखते हैं

22 सितंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: महीने के आखिरी हफ्ते में किसकी बदलेगी किस्मत

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Shamli

कैराना विधायक नाहिद हसन के घर पुलिस की दबिश, लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

22 सितंबर 2019

ग्वांतानमो बे जेल
Bizarre News

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी जेल, जहां सिर्फ एक कैदी पर सालाना खर्च होते हैं 93 करोड़ रुपये

22 सितंबर 2019

m chinnaswamy stadium bangalore
Cricket News

INDvSA: आखिरी मुकाबले पर मंडराए काले बादल, बारिश कर सकती है मजा किरकिरा

22 सितंबर 2019

Billionaire Daughters
Bollywood

#DaughtersDay ये हैं अरबपति बिजनेसमैन की गुणवान बेटियां, पिता के नक्शे कदम पर चल कमा रहीं नाम

22 सितंबर 2019

NHM Maharashtra CHO 3965 posts vacant know how to apply
Jobs

राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन में तीन हजार से ज्यादा पद खाली, चयन होगा बेहद आसान

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नवीन जयहिंद
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः 'आप' ने की 22 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा, जानिए किसे-कहां से मिला टिकट

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने 22 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी है।

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

जालंधरः पब में खाना खाने को लेकर दो गुटों में झगड़े में चली गोली, युवक के पेट के आरपार हुई

22 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्रगढ़ में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन आयोजित हुआ
Chandigarh

राजस्थान की तरह किसानों का कर्जा माफ करेगी कांग्रेस, शैलजा और हुड्डा ने दिया आश्वासन

22 सितंबर 2019

पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

पंडित की दक्षिणा ही नहीं दान भी आमदनी का हिस्सा, पंडिताइन को देना ही होगा गुजारा भत्ता

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Haryana

चरखी दादरीः बाजरा काटने गए तीन लोगों पर गिरी बिजली, पेड़ के नीचे बैठे थे तीनों, मौत

22 सितंबर 2019

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

सुहागरात पर पति से बोली- शादी किसी और से करना चाहती थी, हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- यह क्रूरता से कम नहीं

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

1993 में हुई छह लोगों की हत्या मामले में सीबीआई ने दाखिल किया जवाब, चर्चा में रहा था खूबी राम

22 सितंबर 2019

मुरली मनोहर जोशी
Chandigarh

पीयू में व्याख्यान में पहुंचे मुरली मनोहर जोशी, बोले- पानी का दोहन कम करें, प्रकृति से प्रेम ज्यादा

22 सितंबर 2019

बेटे ने की मां की हत्या
Chandigarh

मोगाः 27 साल के बेटे ने किया मां कत्ल, कुछ समय पहले ही स्पेन से डिपोट हुआ था आरोपी

21 सितंबर 2019

किरण चौधरी
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः किरण चौधरी को कांग्रेस घोषणा-पत्र कमेटी की कमान, सोनिया गांधी ने लगाई मुहर

21 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमेरिका पहुंचे इमरान को रिसीव करने नहीं पहुंचा कोई अमेरिकी अफसर, PM मोदी के लिए रेड कार्पेट

पीएम मोदी को अमेरिका में जितना सम्मान मिला। जबकि पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को न्यूयॉर्क एयरपोर्ट पर रिसीव करने कोई अमेरिकी अधिकारी तक नहीं पहुंचा। ह्यूस्टन में हाउडी मोदी को लेकर लोगों में गजब का उत्साह है।

22 सितंबर 2019

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम 1:24

‘हाउडी मोदी’ कार्यक्रम में मोदी से मिलने के लिए जोश में भारतीय, जमकर बजाए ढोल नगाड़े

22 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:05

ड्रीम गर्ल हिट होते ही खुली राज शांडिल्य की किस्मत, बर्थडे गिफ्ट में मिली इस निर्माता की फिल्म

22 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:30

धारा 370 को राजनाथ सिंह ने बताया नासूर, कहा- 370 ने हमारे जिगर के टुकड़े कश्मीर को किया लहूलुहान

22 सितंबर 2019

स्पर्श शाह 2:14

'Howdy Modi' कार्यक्रम में 50 हजार लोगों के सामने 16 साल के स्पर्श गाएंगे राष्ट्रगान, जानें कौन हैं

22 सितंबर 2019

Related

सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला
Chandigarh

मानसाः गायक सिद्धू मूसे वाला के गाने पर विवाद, प्रदर्शन के बाद मांगी माफी, केस दर्ज करने की मांग

21 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनाव के लिए ‘36 बिरादरी महागठबंधन’ ने घोषित किए 13 प्रत्याशी, यहां देखें सूची

20 सितंबर 2019

पराली जलाना
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट का किसानों को फरमान- पराली कहीं भी रखो जलाना नहीं, अगर जलाई तो भरना होगा जुर्माना

21 सितंबर 2019

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट का फरमानः शहीद की पत्नी या पति जिंदा तो अभिभावक नहीं हैं फैमिली पेंशन के हकदार

18 सितंबर 2019

व्हील चेयर
Panchkula

पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में रात के वक्त खुद से चलती व्हीलचेयर का वीडियो वायरल, 45 सेकेंड का है

21 सितंबर 2019

जुवेनाइल जस्टिस एक्ट
Chandigarh

जुवेनाइल केसः हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस बोले- जन्म के समय नहीं कह सकते बच्चा अपराधी ही बनेगा

22 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited