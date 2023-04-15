Operation Amritpal: अमृतपाल का मुख्य साथी जोगा सिंह सरहिंद से गिरफ्तार, अमृतसर से भागने में की थी मदद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Punjab police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind: Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range pic.twitter.com/xzLKHWn4rS— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
