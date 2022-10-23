दिवाली से पहले बड़ी सफलता: लंडा गैंग के चार गुर्गों को दबोचा, विदेशी हथियार बरामद, गुरजंट हत्या से जुड़े तार

दिवाली से ठीक पहले पंजाब पुलिस ने कनाडा में बैठे गैंगस्टर लखबीर सिंह लंडा और पाकिस्तान में बैठे रिंदा गैंग के चार गुर्गों को पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की है। इसमें दो शूटर शामिल है। इनके पास से चार विदेशी हथियार भी मिले हैं। यह कार्रवाई तरनतारन पुलिस और एंटी गैंगस्टर टास्क फोर्स ने मिलकर की है। पंजाब के डीजीपी गौरव यादव ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर आरोपियों की फोटो और उन से बरामद हथियारों की फोटो साझा कर इसकी जानकारी दी।

Busted module controlled by #Canada -based Landa & #Pak -based Rinda. @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make #Punjab crime-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2) pic.twitter.com/am8QUQrlyT

In a major breakthrough, @TarnTaranPolice, @cpamritsar & #AGTF, in a joint operation arrested two shooters among four members of #Landa-#Satta #Gang for murder of #Gurjant Singh. 4 foreign-made weapons recovered. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VlnqGeUlTa