Punjab: पंजाब की भगवंत मान सरकार को झटका, राज्यपाल ने रद्द किया विशेष सत्र

पंजाब की आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार को पंजाब के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित ने बुधवार को बड़ा झटका दिया है। 22 सितम्बर को बुलाए गए विशेष सत्र को राज्यपाल ने रद्द कर दिया। गवर्नर ने कानूनी राय लेने के बाद इस एक दिन के विेशेष सत्र को बुलाने से पहले ही रद्द करने का आदेश दिया है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि इस तरह के विशेष सत्र को बुलाने के लिए विधानसभा के नियम में नहीं है।

