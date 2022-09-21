Punjab: पंजाब की भगवंत मान सरकार को झटका, राज्यपाल ने रद्द किया विशेष सत्र

पंजाब की आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार को पंजाब के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित ने बुधवार को बड़ा झटका दिया है। 22 सितम्बर को बुलाए गए विशेष सत्र को राज्यपाल ने रद्द कर दिया। गवर्नर ने कानूनी राय लेने के बाद इस एक दिन के विेशेष सत्र को बुलाने से पहले ही रद्द करने का आदेश दिया है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि इस तरह के विशेष सत्र को बुलाने के लिए विधानसभा के नियम में नहीं है।
बता दें कि सूबे की सरकार ने आरोप लगाए थे कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी उनकी सरकार को गिराना चाहती है। इसलिए विशेष सत्र बुलाकर हम विधायकों का भरोसा हासिल करना चाहते हैं।
Punjab Governor withdraws orders calling for Assembly session for a “confidence motion” called by Punjab government due to “absence of specific rules” to do so. pic.twitter.com/k9uKb8ukSe— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
