शहादत को नमन: सियाचिन ग्लेशियर में पंजाब के दो जवान शहीद, परिजनों को 50-50 लाख का मुआवजा और नौकरी देने का एलान 

Saddened to lose 2 brave Jawans of Punjab Regiment in Siachen yesterday due to ice calving. Sepoys Prabhjit Singh & Amardeep Singh belonged to Mansa & Barnala respectively. Govt of Punjab will provide 50 lakhs ex-gratia & a job to their next of kin. Condolences to their families. pic.twitter.com/5FRd1nPwhl