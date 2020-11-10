शहर चुनें
Punjab Government allows the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, and multiplexes

पंजाब सरकार ने होटल, शॉपिंग मॉल्स और मल्टीप्लेक्स में फिर से बार खोलने की अनुमति दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 07:00 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।

पंजाब सरकार ने होटल, बार, शॉपिंग मॉल्स और मल्टीप्लेक्स को दोबारा से खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। हालांकि यह आदेश कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर के प्रतिष्ठानों पर ही लागू होगा।
