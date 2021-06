पंजाब कांग्रेस की कलह: राहुल गांधी से मिले वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी, कहा-मुख्यमंत्री चेहरे का चुनाव हाईकमान करे 

I discussed ground reality, current political situation & expectations of party from high command. The high-command will take decision over this (CM's face for 2022 Assembly election): Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa said after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/sB9mQorjdj

I hope the current situation will be solved soon. Some wrong people are advising Chief Minister over this decision (on giving jobs to sons of two Congress MLAs): Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/2xqTnh5dYo