Protest: महंगाई के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे पंजाब कांग्रेस के नेता, कहा-केंद्र को नींद से जगाने के लिए प्रदर्शन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पंजाब कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रमुख अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वड़िंग ने कहा कि महंगाई बढ़ रही है। टैक्स लगाया जा रहा है। हम आशंकित हैं कि हम श्रीलंका जैसे संकट की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। हम सरकार को नींद से जगाने के लिए धरना दे रहे हैं।
Chandigarh | Congress members protest against the Central govt— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Inflation is rising. Taxes are being imposed. We're apprehensive that we're hurtling towards a Sri Lanka-like crisis. We're staging a dharna to rouse govt from slumber: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Cong Chief pic.twitter.com/IIsEHL2aKV
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.