लुधियाना बम धमाका: घायलों से मिलने के बाद सिद्धू ने खड़ा किया सवाल, कहा- ये घटनाएं चुनाव से पहले ही क्यों, पश्चिम बंगाल में भी यही हुआ

It's unfortunate that fear is being spread in the name of a political agenda. That's the culmination of negative politics; innocent people get killed for votes' polarization: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, after visiting Ludhiana District Court blast victims pic.twitter.com/k76UVtEW9r— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
If everything remains fine for about 4yrs, why do a series of events happen only 1-2 months prior to (Assembly) elections? That's what happened in WB. I condemn this cheap politics. We'll give a befitting reply to those who want to divide us: Punjab Congress chief NS Sidhu pic.twitter.com/KJrU2S2CJ5— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.