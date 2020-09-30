कैप्टन ने मैरिज पैलेस, होटल, बार और रेस्तरां संचालकों को दी बड़ी राहत

Punjab CM gives nod to waiver of annual licence fee of bars, marriage palaces, hotels & restaurants for the years 2020-21 proportionately for months of April to September 2020 besides waiving quarterly assessed fee for first 2 quarters (April to June and July to September): CMO pic.twitter.com/Tf490wtdfI— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.