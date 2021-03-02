आगामी आईपीएल सीजन के लिए मोहाली क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के नाम पर विचार नहीं, कैप्टन ने ट्वीट कर जताई हैरानी, बीसीसीआई से किया ये आग्रह

I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket Stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI & @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and our Government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 2, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.