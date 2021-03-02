शहर चुनें

Punjab : CM Captain Amarinder singh surprised at exclusion of Mohali Cricket Stadium for upcoming IPL season

आगामी आईपीएल सीजन के लिए मोहाली क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के नाम पर विचार नहीं, कैप्टन ने ट्वीट कर जताई हैरानी, बीसीसीआई से किया ये आग्रह

Nivedita verma न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 03:54 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
आगामी आईपीएल सीजन के लिए बीसीसीआई की तरफ से मोहाली क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के नाम पर विचार न किए जाने पर पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने हैरानी जताई है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है कि मैं आईपीएल के आगामी सत्र के लिए मोहाली क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के नाम पर विचार न किए जाने से आश्चर्यचकित हूं।
सीएम ने कहा कि मैं बीसीसीआई से आग्रह करता हूं कि वे अपने निर्णय पर पुनर्विचार करें। ऐसा कोई कारण नहीं है जिससे लगे कि मोहाली आईपीएल की मेजबानी नहीं कर सकता है। हमारी सरकार कोविड के खिलाफ सुरक्षा के लिए सभी आवश्यक प्रबंध करने में सक्षम है। 

