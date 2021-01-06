कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा- कृषि कानून किसान विरोधी हैं, हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे

विज्ञापन

We are very clear in our mind, these are anti-farmer Bills. We will approach the Supreme Court: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/tUwd6B02Bn — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The solution has to be found at the level of Prime Minister. He must sit with his ministers and Home Minister and come to a solution. It has to be found by the PM finally: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/peOHgV0IvU — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Maintaining the law and order in the state is my duty and I will not allow any mess. I have seen Operation Blue Star, time of terrorism,assassination of CM. Pakistan is daily sending drones - where to? They are either spotted in Punjab or Kashmir:Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/DLUsepuUfJ — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

If farmers are saying to withdraw the laws, you can withdraw laws & can talk to farmer's committees to bring whatever laws you want later on. But to bring peace to the state & bring farmers home, repeal the laws as they are demanding it: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

No law has that sanctity which can't be touched. For instance, the constitution has been amended over 100 times since it was introduced in 1950. So why is it that this law can't be amended and you just have to withdraw it?: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh https://t.co/UiwZhQ1Mw8 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Farmers have every right to protest. My sympathy is 101 percent with the farmers,there are old men and women sitting & protesting at the borders (Delhi border). Till last reports, 55 farmers had died — they are sacrificing their lives:Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/9dRTeVgevU — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

It can't be the that the whole farmer community of the country is asking for something and the govt remains unresponsive. It is the duty of the govt to respond to ppl of the country. I feel that farmers have made their stand very clear that the laws should be repealed: Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/AL2jZp9Mtg — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने बुधवार को एक बार फिर केंद्र सरकार से कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि इसका समाधान प्रधानमंत्री के स्तर पर ढूंढना होगा। प्रधानमंत्री को अपने मंत्रियों व गृह मंत्री के साथ बैठक कर समाधान खोजना चाहिए। कैप्टन अमरिंदर ने स्पष्ट कहा है कि ये तीनों कृषि कानून किसान विरोधी हैं। हम इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे।अमरिंदर सिंह ने आगे कहा कि किसानों को विरोध करने का पूरा अधिकार है। किसानों के साथ मेरी 101 प्रतिशत सहानुभूति है। दिल्ली सीमा पर वृद्ध और महिलाएं बैठी हैं और विरोध कर रही हैं। अब तक किसान आंदोलन में 55 किसानों की मौत हो गई है। किसान अपने जीवन का बलिदान दे रहे हैं।वे इन तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। ऐसा नहीं हो सकता कि देश का पूरा किसान समुदाय मांग कर रहा है और सरकार गैर-जिम्मेदार हो। देश के लोगों को जवाब देना सरकार का कर्तव्य है। किसानों ने अपना रुख स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि कानूनों को निरस्त करना पड़ेगा।पंजाब की कानून-व्यवस्था पर बात करते हुए कैप्टन ने कहा कि राज्य में कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखना मेरा कर्तव्य है और मैं किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी नहीं होने दूंगा। मैंने ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार, आतंकवाद का समय, सीएम की हत्या देखी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान रोजाना ड्रोन भेज रहा है। ये ड्रोन पंजाब में या तो कश्मीर में देखे जाते हैं।कैप्टन ने कहा कि कोई ऐसा कानून नहीं है जिसे छुआ नहीं जा सकता। संविधान को 1950 में पेश करने के बाद 100 संशोधन हो चुके हैं।ऐसा क्या है कि इन कृषि कानूनों में संशोधन नहीं किया जा सकता है। केंद्र को इन कानूनों को वापस ही लेना होगा।कैप्टन ने कहा कि अगर किसान कानून को वापस लेने की बात कह रहे है तो सरकार कानूनों को वापस ले सकती है। वहीं किसानों समितियों से भी बाद करें कि इन कानूनों के बाद आपको कैसे कानून चाहिए। लेकिन पंजाब में शांति और किसानों की घर वापसी के लिए ये कानून सरकार निरस्त करे।