शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः कैप्टन अमरिंदर ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बनाने की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 10:51 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और पीएम मोदी
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री से मांग की है कि वो पाकिस्तान पर सर्विस चार्ज वापस लेने का दबाव बनाए। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान करतारपुर करिडोर से पाक जाने वाले प्रति श्रद्धालुओं से 1400 रुपये सर्विस चार्ज के नाम पर वसूलने पर अड़ा हुआ है। भारत लगातार इसका विरोध कर रहा हा।
विज्ञापन


 
इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति, 13 सितम्बर - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फिरोजपुर में आयोजित सारागढ़ी समारोह के दौरान सेना के अधिकारी सेहत मंत्री को सम्मानित करते हुए।
Chandigarh

सारागढ़ी के शहीदों को नमन, मेमोरियल के लिए पंजाब सरकार ने दी एक करोड़ की ग्रांट

12 सितंबर 2019

नोबल पुरस्कार श्रृंखला
Chandigarh

लुधियानाः नोबल पुरस्कार 2019 समागम का आयोजन, विजेताओं ने विद्यार्थियों और शोधकर्ताओं को दी प्रेरणा

12 सितंबर 2019

नाले में मिले रॉकेट लांचर
Chandigarh

पाक सीमा से सटे पंजाब के फिरोजपुर में मिले आठ रॉकेट लांचर बम, सेना ने घेरा पूरा इलाका

12 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Bollywood

48 लाख रुपये के गुजारे-भत्ते के बाद ऐसे जिंदगी जी रहीं युवराज सिंह की एक्स भाभी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

आकांक्षा शर्मा
akanksha sharma
akanksha sharma
akanksha sharma
Bollywood

48 लाख रुपये के गुजारे-भत्ते के बाद ऐसे जिंदगी जी रहीं युवराज सिंह की एक्स भाभी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

Nikhil Rath
India News

चंद्रयान 2 के बाद इसरो का मिशन गगनयान, विंग कमांडर निखिल रथ अंतरिक्ष मिशन के लिए चुने गए

12 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

भारत लौटने के बाद सबसे पहले इस एक्टर के घर पहुंचे ऋषि कपूर, देखते ही सबने लगा लिया गले

12 सितंबर 2019

rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor
Bollywood

भारत लौटने के बाद सबसे पहले इस एक्टर के घर पहुंचे ऋषि कपूर, देखते ही सबने लगा लिया गले

12 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
punjab chief minister captain amarinder singh kartarpur corridor
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Iphone 11 पर मीम
Bollywood

Iphone 11 के लॉन्च के बाद आई मीम्स की बाढ़, 'अक्षय कुमार' बोले- किडनी लाया

12 सितंबर 2019

फिल्म बाहुबली का एक सीन
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' से 'कृष 3' तक, आप भी देखें बड़ी-बड़ी फिल्मों की छोटी- छोटी गलतियां

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केएल राहुल
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन तीन वजहों से केएल राहुल की हुई टीम इंडिया से छुट्टी, बन चुके थे सिरदर्द

12 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का एलान, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ किसका कटा पत्ता, किसे मिली जगह?

12 सितंबर 2019

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

17 को सूर्य,18 को शनि और 24 को मंगल का परिवर्तन, जानें राशियों पर कैसा असर

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi
Television

दिल्ली के इस लड़के से शादी करने जा रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, तलाक के 6 साल बाद फिर बनेंगी दुल्हन

12 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में पकड़े गए आतंकी, बरामद ट्रक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, चार एके-56 और दो एके-47 बरामद

12 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने कहा था- 'नकल ना करो', पहला गाना रिलीज होते ही रानू मंडल ने दिया जवाब

12 सितंबर 2019

पॉल वॉकर
Hollywood

42 बार प्रति मिनट के हिसाब से गियर शिफ्ट करते थे पॉल वॉकर, जब मौत हुई तो हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

12 सितंबर 2019

मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

श्री करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

पाक का करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर नया खेल, प्रति श्रद्धालु 1400 रुपये लेने पर अड़ा

पाकिस्तान गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शनों के लिए आने वाले हर श्रद्धालु से 20 अमरीकी डॉलर (लगभग 1400 रुपये) की यात्रा फीस वसूली के मामले पर अड़ गया है।

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
haryana police
Chandigarh

नए मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के बारे में जागरूक करेगी हरियाणा पुलिस, तीन दिन चलेगा अभियान

12 सितंबर 2019

पति की मौत के बाद गमगीन बैठी महिला
Chandigarh

यमुनानगरः पत्नी ने दिया धक्का, फर्श से सिर टकराने से पति की मौत, बोली- आत्मरक्षा कर रही थी

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

कस्सी से हमलाकर छोटे भाई को उतारा मौत के घाट, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, जानें वजह

12 सितंबर 2019

बबीता फोगाट
charkhi dadri

बड़ा फैसलाः राजनीति में आने के लिए बबीता फोगाट ने छोड़ी हरियाणा पुलिस एसआई की नौकरी

12 सितंबर 2019

शिक्षा मंत्री राम बिलास शर्मा
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के शिक्षामंत्री पर लगाया बार-बार झूठे मामलों में फंसाने का आरोप, हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर

12 सितंबर 2019

आर्कबिशप ऑफ कैंटरबरी जस्टिन पोर्टल वेल्बी
Chandigarh

जलियांवाला बाग कांड: ईसाई धर्मगुरु ने मांगी माफी, दंडवत हो बोले-बेहद शर्मिंदगी महसूस करता हूं

11 सितंबर 2019

सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

चुनावी मोड में आई हरियाणा सरकार, सीएम मनोहर लाल ने लगाई घोषणाओं की झड़ी

12 सितंबर 2019

हरियाणा का संग्राम
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः इनेलो-जजपा में सुलह के प्रयास तेज, खाप प्रतिनिधि बोले- अजय चौटाला जल्दी लें फैसला

12 सितंबर 2019

झूला गिरा
Chandigarh

पंजाबः सोढल मेले में गिरा झूला, तीन बच्चे घायल

12 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूएनएचआरसी में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बताया बेबुनियाद और झूठ का पुलिंदा

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने UNHRC में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बेबुनियाद और झूठ करार देते हुए कहा कि पाक को ये समझना चाहिए कि झूठ को बार-बार बोलने से वो सच में नहीं बदल जाता।

12 सितंबर 2019

कुली नंबर 1 1:56

'कुली नंबर 1' की टीम को मिली पीएम मोदी की सराहना, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई खूब तारीफ

12 सितंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:52

यूपी के सिद्धार्थनगर में दो पुलिसवालों का युवक से मारपीट का वीडियो VIRAL होने से मचा हड़कंप

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश उत्सव 2:35

देशभर में गणपति की प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ बप्पा को दी गई विदाई

12 सितंबर 2019

बिपिन रावत 1:30

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, PoK पर एक्शन के लिए कभी भी तैयार

12 सितंबर 2019

Related

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

15 को किसानों का प्रदर्शन, हाईकोर्ट का फरमान- डीजीपी संभालें कमान, जान माल का न हो नुकसान

12 सितंबर 2019

इनेलो नेता अभय चौटाला
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए इनेलो ने महिला प्रकोष्ठ को दी मजबूती, घोषित की कार्यकारिणी

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

बरनालाः गर्भवती भाभी से बनाना चाहता था संबंध, सफल नहीं हुआ तो मौत के घाट उतार दिया

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान से अमृतसर आने वाले शरणार्थियों को आर्थिक मदद देगी दुर्ग्याणा तीर्थ कमेटी: अध्यक्ष रमेश

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

रेलवे स्टेशनों पर बिल न दिया तो खाना मुफ्त, रेल मंत्री के निर्देश पर शुरू की नई मुहिम

9 सितंबर 2019

भूपिंदर सिंह हुड्डा
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में सक्रिय हुई कांग्रेस, चुनाव समितियों का गठन शुरू, इन्हें सौंपी गई कमान

11 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited