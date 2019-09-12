करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः कैप्टन अमरिंदर ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बनाने की मांग की

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh writes to— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to "pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing its proposal to impose a service charge on passage through the Kartarpur Corridor". (file pics) pic.twitter.com/xoY21HWka4
पाकिस्तान गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शनों के लिए आने वाले हर श्रद्धालु से 20 अमरीकी डॉलर (लगभग 1400 रुपये) की यात्रा फीस वसूली के मामले पर अड़ गया है।
12 सितंबर 2019